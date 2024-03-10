NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EDT Sunday’s Games No. 1 South Carolina (31-0) vs. No. 8 LSU (28-4), SEC Championship at Greenville, S.C.,…

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (31-0) vs. No. 8 LSU (28-4), SEC Championship at Greenville, S.C., 3 p.m.

No. 2 Stanford (28-4) vs. No. 5 Southern Cal (25-5), Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa (28-4) vs. Nebraska (22-10), Big Ten Championship at Minneapolis, Noon

No. 9 UConn (27-5) vs. Marquette (23-7), Big East Semifinal 1 at Uncasville, Conn., 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 NC State (27-5) vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (25-6), ACC Championship at Greensboro, N.C., 1 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton (25-4) vs. Georgetown (21-10), Big East Semifinal 2 at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.

