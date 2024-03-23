NC State Wolfpack take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in second round

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (24-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. NC State Wolfpack (23-14, 14-11 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (24-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. NC State Wolfpack (23-14, 14-11 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on Oakland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack’s record in ACC games is 14-11, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. NC State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 18-5 in Horizon League play. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

NC State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 76.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 72.5 NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is averaging 16.9 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.