NC State Wolfpack and Oakland Golden Grizzlies square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (24-11, 18-5 Horizon League) vs. NC State Wolfpack (23-14, 14-11 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State and Oakland square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Wolfpack have gone 14-11 against ACC teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. NC State is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Mohamed Diarra paces the Wolfpack with 7.6 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies are 18-5 in Horizon League play.

NC State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael O’Connell is averaging 5.5 points for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

