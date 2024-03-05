Navy defeats Loyola (MD) 64-48 in Patriot League Tournament

Austin Benigni had 24 points in Navy's 64-48 win over Loyola (MD) on Tuesday night in the Patriot League Tournament.

Navy coach Ed DeChellis watches his players defend against Colgate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Patriot League men's tournament championship Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hamilton, N.Y. Colgate won 74-58. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(AP/Hans Pennink)

Benigni shot 7 of 15 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Midshipmen (13-17). Donovan Draper added 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Aidan Kehoe grabbed 11 rebounds and distributed five assists.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (7-25) in scoring, finishing with 21 points.

Navy took the lead with 19:44 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Navy led 34-27 at halftime. Navy pulled away with an 11-1 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

