NAIA record-holder Grace Beyer scores 33 points in final game of career

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — NAIA scoring sensation Grace Beyer finished her collegiate career on Saturday night, scoring 33 points in University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis’ 70-62 loss to Columbia College of Missouri in the semifinals of the women’s American Midwest Conference Tournament.

Beyer completes her career with a women’s NAIA-record 3,961 points. She became the NAIA all-time leader when she passed Miriam Walker-Samuels in UHSP’s final regular season game a week ago.

Her total is the fifth-most of any college player, trailing only John Pierce (NAIA David Lipscomb, 4,230 points), Philip Hutcheson (Lipscomb, 4,106), all-time women’s leader Pearl Moore (AIAW Francis Marion, 4,061) and Travis Grant (Division II Kentucky State, 4,045).

Caitlin Clark of Iowa recently set the NCAA Division I women’s record and has 3,650 points heading into Sunday’s game against Ohio State.

Beyer scored 25 points in the first half against Columbia and UHSP led 41-37 at the break. She was 6-for-16 shooting, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers, and made all 10 of her free throws.

Columbia outscored the Eutectics 18-10 in the third quarter and scored the first five points of the fourth to go up 60-51. UHSP rallied and the score was 66-62 with 3:23 remaining but Columbia scored the next four points to advance to the tournament’s championship game.

Beyer, who scored a season-high 54 points in an 85-77 quarterfinal win over Missouri Baptist, finished 8-for-29 shooting and was perfect in 14 free-throw attempts. She missed the final shot of her collegiate career with 29 seconds left.

