Murray State plays in MVC Tournament against the Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (16-15, 8-12 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (12-19, 9-11 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays in the MVC Tournament against Missouri State.

The Racers have gone 9-11 against MVC teams, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Murray State has an 8-15 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 8-12 in MVC play. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Murray State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Anderson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

