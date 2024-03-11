Mount St. Mary’s plays in MAAC Tournament against the Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (13-17, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-18, 9-11 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5:15…

Canisius Golden Griffins (13-17, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-18, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s and Canisius meet in the MAAC Tournament.

The Mountaineers’ record in MAAC play is 9-11, and their record is 4-7 against non-conference opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Griffins’ record in MAAC play is 8-12. Canisius is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 70.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 71.6 Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Devean Williams is averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

