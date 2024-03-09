Mount St. Mary’s hosts Fairfield following Goodine’s 37-point game

Fairfield Stags (19-11, 13-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-17, 9-10 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairfield Stags (19-11, 13-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-17, 9-10 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Mount St. Mary’s after Brycen Goodine scored 37 points in Fairfield’s 74-62 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fifth in the MAAC in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Dola Adebayo paces the Mountaineers with 4.7 boards.

The Stags are 13-6 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is second in the MAAC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 72.5 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 70.6 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasper Floyd is averaging 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

