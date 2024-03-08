Mount St. Mary’s hosts Fairfield after Goodine’s 37-point game

Fairfield Stags (19-11, 13-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-17, 9-10 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (19-11, 13-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-17, 9-10 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Mount St. Mary’s after Brycen Goodine scored 37 points in Fairfield’s 74-62 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Mountaineers are 8-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Stags are 13-6 in MAAC play. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasper Floyd averaging 4.8.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.5 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 70.6 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 58.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Fields is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 18.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

