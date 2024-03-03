Mount St. Mary’s faces Niagara, aims to break road skid

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-13, 10-7 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-13, 10-7 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hits the road against Niagara looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-8 in home games. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Luke Bumbalough averaging 3.2.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-10 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Niagara makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 72.7 Niagara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bumbalough is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists. Harlan Obioha is shooting 64.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.