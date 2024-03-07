Morehead State plays SIU-Edwardsville in OVC Tournament

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-15, 10-9 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (23-8, 14-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-15, 10-9 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (23-8, 14-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State and SIU-Edwardsville play in the OVC Tournament.

The Eagles are 14-4 against OVC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Morehead State scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 10-9 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Morehead State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). SIU-Edwardsville scores 9.3 more points per game (71.8) than Morehead State allows to opponents (62.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Minix is averaging 20.5 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.4 points. Damarco Minor is averaging 19.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

