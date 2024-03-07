Moore scores 18, Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 76-71 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 18 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-71 win against South Alabama on Thursday in…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 18 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-71 win against South Alabama on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Georgia Southern (9-23) will play top-seeded Appalachian State on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Moore had five rebounds for the Eagles. Eren Banks added 14 points and eight rebounds. Nate Brafford went 5 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding three blocks.

Tyrell Jones led the Jaguars (16-16) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four steals. Marshall Kearing added 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and five blocks for South Alabama. Marcus Millender finished with 14 points and three steals.

Georgia Southern went into halftime ahead of South Alabama 37-34. Moore scored 11 points in the half. Brafford scored 11 second-half points in the matchup.

