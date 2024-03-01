Moore leads Western Kentucky against Florida International after 22-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-9, 8-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-19, 4-9 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-9, 8-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-19, 4-9 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Florida International Panthers after Teagan Moore scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 90-84 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 at home. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-6 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Florida International averages 73.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 74.4 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Don McHenry is averaging 15.8 points for the Hilltoppers. Rodney Howard is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

