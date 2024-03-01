Montgomery leads Mount St. Mary’s against Canisius after 25-point performance

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-16, 8-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (11-15, 6-10 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-16, 8-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (11-15, 6-10 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Deshayne Montgomery scored 25 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-65 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Golden Griffins are 7-3 on their home court. Canisius has a 7-11 record against teams over .500.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Canisius averages 71.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.1 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Canisius allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists. Frank Mitchell is shooting 53.9% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Montgomery is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

