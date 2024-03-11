Montana State tops Weber State 91-82, advances to Big Sky semifinals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Robert Ford III had 27 points in Montana State’s 91-82 win over Weber State on Monday…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Robert Ford III had 27 points in Montana State’s 91-82 win over Weber State on Monday night in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Montana State, the No. 5 seed, will play 10th-seeded Sacramento State in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Hornets knocked off top-seeded Eastern Washington after beating No. 9 seed Idaho in the first round.

Ford also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-17, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Brian Goracke scored 25 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Tyler Patterson shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Blaise Threatt led the way for the fourth-seeded Wildcats (20-11, 0-1) with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Weber State also got 19 points, five assists and two steals from Dillon Jones. Dyson Koehler had 14 points and two steals.

Ford scored 20 points in the second half to help Montana State rally after trailing 34-25 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.