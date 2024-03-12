Montana State plays in Big Sky Tournament against the Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (10-23, 6-14 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (15-17, 10-9 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (10-23, 6-14 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (15-17, 10-9 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Sacramento State meet in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 10-9 against Big Sky opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.3 assists per game led by Eddie Turner III averaging 3.7.

The Hornets are 6-14 against Big Sky teams. Sacramento State is 6-16 against opponents with a winning record.

Montana State is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 67.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 74.3 Montana State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Ford III is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Duncan Powell is averaging 12.1 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.