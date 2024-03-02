Mississippi State plays No. 11 Auburn following Hubbard’s 34-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 8-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 8-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the No. 11 Auburn Tigers after Josh Hubbard scored 34 points in Mississippi State’s 91-89 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 13-1 at home. Auburn is 21-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Auburn makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Hubbard is averaging 15.9 points for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

