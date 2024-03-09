Mississippi State faces No. 17 South Carolina after Hubbard’s 24-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-6, 12-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-11, 8-9 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-6, 12-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-11, 8-9 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces No. 17 South Carolina after Josh Hubbard scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 75-69 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 at home. Mississippi State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 12-5 in conference matchups. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Collin Murray-Boyles averaging 2.4.

Mississippi State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Murray-Boyles is averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 67.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.