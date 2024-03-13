Miller scores 26 as No. 8 seed TCU holds off No. 9 seed Oklahoma 77-70 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 26 points and eight rebounds, Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points and…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 26 points and eight rebounds, Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points and No. 8 seed TCU built a big lead early before holding off No. 9 seed Oklahoma late in a 77-70 victory in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Jakobe Coles also had 11 points for the Horned Frogs (21-11), who advanced to play top-ranked Houston on Thursday. TCU dealt the No. 1 seed Cougars one of their three conference losses when they met in the regular season.

TCU led 73-61 with less than four minutes to go in its second-round game, but Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh were able to get the Sooners (20-12) within 77-68 with about a minute left. They quickly fouled Nelson, who made both foul shots, and the Horned Frogs were on their way to the quarterfinals in pursuit of their first conference tournament title ever.

Jalon Moore and Oweh had 16 points apiece to lead Oklahoma in its last Big 12 Tournament before heading to the SEC. Uzan finished with 15 points and Le’Tre Darthard had 12.

Miller had a big night against Oklahoma when the teams met in January, piling up 27 points with nine rebounds. And he was halfway to both totals by the break Wednesday, scoring 13 points and pulling down five boards as the Horned Frogs — taking advantage of 10 turnovers by the Sooners — established a 45-31 lead at the break.

Oklahoma thought its deficit would be single-digits, but the Horned Frogs’ Micah Peavy hit a 70–foot heave as time expired.

That shot as much as anything seemed to deflate the Sooners.

TCU stretched its lead to 51-33 in the opening minutes of the second half as Oklahoma continued to turn the ball over, and Miller kept up the offensive pressure. He was at his best driving to the basket, where he often finished while getting fouled. And when he did miss, Ernest Udeh or someone else was there for the putback, helping to keep the Sooners at bay.

Oklahoma awaits its fate on Selection Sunday. The Sooners will likely be the No. 8 or 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

TCU can make a big move up the NCAA tourney bracket with a second win over the Cougars on Thursday.

