Milicic scores 26 as Charlotte knocks off Rice 69-64

The Associated Press

March 6, 2024, 9:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Igor Milicic Jr. scored 26 points as Charlotte beat Rice 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Milicic also contributed 10 rebounds for the 49ers (18-11, 12-5 American Athletic Conference). Dishon Jackson scored 15 with eight rebounds.

Travis Evee led the way for the Owls (11-19, 5-12) with 20 points and four assists. Mekhi Mason added 15 points and six rebounds. Max Fiedler totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

