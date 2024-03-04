Middle Tennessee plays Liberty, aims for 6th straight home win

Liberty Flames (17-12, 6-8 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-17, 6-8 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Flames (17-12, 6-8 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-17, 6-8 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Liberty looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Blue Raiders have gone 10-6 in home games. Middle Tennessee is ninth in the CUSA scoring 65.7 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Flames have gone 6-8 against CUSA opponents. Liberty ranks ninth in the CUSA with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 2.0.

Middle Tennessee averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Jones is averaging 11 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Kyle Rode is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.7 points. Kaden Metheny is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

