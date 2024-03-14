Michigan State Spartans and Minnesota Golden Gophers square off in Big Ten Tournament

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 10-10, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Walker averaging 7.0.

The Golden Gophers are 9-11 against Big Ten teams. Minnesota is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 9.8 more points per game (75.7) than Michigan State allows (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.5 points. Walker is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals. Dawson Garcia is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

