Merrimack Warriors square off against the Le Moyne Dolphins in NEC Tournament

Le Moyne Dolphins (15-16, 10-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (20-11, 14-3 NEC)

Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Le Moyne in the NEC Tournament.

The Warriors’ record in NEC play is 14-3, and their record is 6-8 in non-conference games. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Samba Diallo averaging 1.6.

The Dolphins are 10-7 in NEC play. Le Moyne leads the NEC with 15.9 assists. Mike Depersia leads the Dolphins with 3.5.

Merrimack averages 70.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.5 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Luke Sutherland averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 14.7 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

