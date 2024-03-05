Merrimack Warriors play in NEC Tournament against the Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks (7-21, 6-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 13-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (7-21, 6-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (19-11, 13-3 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors and Long Island Sharks meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Warriors have gone 13-3 against NEC teams, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Merrimack scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Sharks are 6-10 in NEC play. LIU averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Merrimack is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Tai Strickland is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sharks. Eric Acker is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

