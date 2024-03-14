Memphis Tigers face the Wichita State Shockers in AAC Tournament

Wichita State Shockers (14-18, 6-13 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (22-9, 11-7 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Wichita State Shockers (14-18, 6-13 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (22-9, 11-7 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Wichita State square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in AAC games is 11-7, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is third in the AAC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Nae’Qwan Tomlin averaging 7.8.

The Shockers are 6-13 in AAC play.

Memphis scores 81.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 73.3 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 73.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 75.9 Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 21.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.