Memphis hosts UAB after Vasquez’s 22-point game

UAB Blazers (18-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-8, 10-6 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UAB Blazers (18-10, 10-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-8, 10-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Memphis Tigers after Alejandro scored 22 points in UAB’s 74-66 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 in home games. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 80.0 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Blazers are 10-5 in conference matchups. UAB is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Memphis’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 76.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 75.0 Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is scoring 21.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tigers. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

