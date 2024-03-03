McNeese hosts Houston Christian after Maring’s 23-point showing

Houston Christian Huskies (6-21, 4-12 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (26-3, 15-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-21, 4-12 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (26-3, 15-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits the McNeese Cowboys after Bonke Maring scored 23 points in Houston Christian’s 98-85 loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cowboys have gone 15-0 at home. McNeese ranks third in the Southland with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.6.

The Huskies are 4-12 in Southland play. Houston Christian has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

McNeese’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian scores 10.6 more points per game (71.7) than McNeese allows to opponents (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is averaging 17 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.