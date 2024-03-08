McHenry, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to visit Cleveland, Liberty Flames

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-10, 8-7 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-13, 6-9 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-10, 8-7 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-13, 6-9 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Don McHenry and Western Kentucky take on Zach Cleveland and Liberty on Saturday.

The Flames have gone 11-3 in home games. Liberty scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 8-7 in conference play. Western Kentucky is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Liberty averages 74.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 74.8 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is averaging 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

McHenry is averaging 15.4 points for the Hilltoppers. Rodney Howard is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

