Mast, Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Michigan Wolverines

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (8-22, 3-16 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT…

BOTTOM LINE: Rienk Mast and Nebraska take on Olivier Nkamhoua and Michigan in Big Ten play Sunday.

The Wolverines are 5-9 on their home court. Michigan is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers are 11-8 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Nkamhoua is averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keisei Tominaga is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

