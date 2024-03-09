Caitlin Clark sets record for 3s as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State 95-62 in Big Ten Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers in a season by a man or…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers in a season by a man or woman, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on a poor shooting night to lead No. 4 Iowa past Penn State 95-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Clark missed her first 11 3s before connecting in the fourth quarter. It was her 163rd 3-pointer of the season, surpassing Stephen Curry of Davidson (2007-08) and Darius McGhee of Liberty (2022-23) for the most by a D-I player.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes advanced to face Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday.

Sydney Affolter scored a career-high 18 points and had nine rebounds for Iowa (27-4). Gabbie Marshall scored 15, Taylor McCabe had 12 and Kate Martin had 11 points and nine boards.

Leilani Kapinus led seventh-seeded Penn State (19-12) with 19 points and Ashley Owusu had 18.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 79, TEXAS A&M 68

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Tessa Johnson 13 as South Carolina overcame a slow start in the SEC Tournament and reached 30 wins for a third straight season.

The Gamecocks (30-0) will face Tennessee, an 83-61 winner over Alabama, in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Aicha Coulibaly scored 26 of her career-high 32 points in the second half for Texas A&M (19-12), which lost its fifth straight to South Carolina.

South Carolina had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and finished with a season-worst 24.

NO. 2 STANFORD 66, NO. 13 OREGON STATE 57

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 20 points and Stanford rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to beat Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday.

Stanford (27-4) will play for its 16th Pac-12 championship on Sunday against No. 5 Southern California.

Cameron Brink had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her second straight double-double in the tournament. Kiki Iriafen added 14 points for Stanford and Brooke Demetre chipped in 10.

Raegan Beers led the Beavers (24-7) with 17 points. Timea Gardiner and Talla Von Oelhoffen each scored 11 and Dominika Paurova added 10 for Oregon State.

NO. 5 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 80, NO. 7 UCLA 70, 20T

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 33 points and 10 rebounds and Southern California outlasted UCLA 80-70 in double overtime in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

USC (25-5) outscored the Bruins 13-3 in the second overtime to advance to face No. 2 Stanford in the championship game Sunday.

The Bruins (25-6) had a chance to win with 1.9 seconds left in both regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t get a shot off.

Charisma Osborne led UCLA with 21 points.

MARYLAND 82, NO. 4 OHIO STATE 61

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shyanne Sellers had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Maryland over regular-season champion Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Brinae Alexander and Jakia Brown-Turner each scored 19 points and Faith Masonius added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (19-12).

Maryland will play Nebraska, a 73-61 winner over Michigan State, in the semifinals on Saturday.

Maryland built a 55-31 rebounding edge and a 19-5 advantage in second-chance points on the way to its first win this season against a ranked opponent.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 16 points and Taylor Thierry had 13 for the Buckeyes (25-5), whose quest for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament took a hit.

NO. 8 LSU 78, AUBURN 48

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and LSU raced to an early lead on the way to a victory over seventh-seeded Auburn in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Second-seeded LSU (27-4) will face No. 3 seed Mississippi in Saturday’s semifinals. Whoever the Tigers face will have a challenge keeping it close if they keep playing this well.

McKenna Eddings led Auburn (20-11) with career-high 15 points, all in the final two quarters.

Honesty Scott-Grayson, who made the all-SEC first team and averaged 18 points per game, finished with four points. A frustrated Scott-Grayson also picked up a technical foul in the third quarter for shouting from the bench.

NO. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 54, DUKE 51

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 16 points and North Carolina State overcame three quarters’ worth of offensive struggles to hold off Duke in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Freshman Zoe Brooks added 12 points for the second-seeded Wolfpack (26-5), including a critical driving basket past Taina Mair with 58.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game.

N.C. State will face Florida State in Saturday’s semifinals.

Oluchi Okananwa had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (20-11), including Duke’s last basket on a drive with 38.4 seconds left to keep the Blue Devils within range. But Duke shot just 29% for the game, including 3 for 16 in the fourth quarter and 1 of 13 from 3-point range overall.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA TECH 55, MIAMI 47

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half and scored at least 20 point for the 15th time this season as Virginia Tech advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament for the third straight year.

Virginia Tech (24-6) won without three-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley, who will miss the tournament due to a knee injury. The Hokies will take on 14th-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday.

Clara Strack, a 6-foot-5 freshman, filled in for Kitley and had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes.

Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 for Miami (19-12). Ja’Leah Williams had a career-high 12 rebounds.

MICHIGAN 69, NO. 12 INDIANA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 20 of her career-high 30 points in the second half when sixth-seeded Michigan erased a 17-point deficit and raced away from third-seeded Indiana 69-56 in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan (20-12) will take on No. 3 Iowa, the second seed, and Caitlin Clark, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Jordan Hobbs and Cameron Williams added 10 points each for Michigan (20-12), which outscored Indiana 24-6 off turnovers.

Sara Scalia scored 14 points, Sydney Parrish added 13 and a game-high nine rebounds and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 10 points for Indiana (24-5).

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 77, NO. 24 LOUISVILLE 68

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 26 points, Hannah Hidalgo added 21 and Notre Dame beat Louisville to advance to the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame will take on No. 11 Virginia Tech, a 55-47 winner over Miami, on Saturday.

Maddy Westbeld added 13 points for Notre Dame (24-6), which shot 24 of 30 from the line.

Jayda Curry scored 15 of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for Louisville (24-9). Sydney Taylor added 13 points, Olivia Cochran finished with 10 and Nyla Harris had 10 rebounds and nine points.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 71, TEXAS TECH 60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 13 points, Aijha Blackwell had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Baylor won its sixth straight game.

Baylor (24-6) advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament and will face Iowa State on Saturday.

Bella Fontleroy and Yaya Felder each scored 10 points in the win.

Jasmine Shavers led Texas Tech (17-16) with 20 points and Bailey Maupin added 15.

FLORIDA STATE 78, NO. 20 SYRACUSE 65

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points and O’Mariah Gordon put up a career-high 24 to lead Florida State to over No. 20 Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Florida State (23-9), the tournament’s sixth seed, will face second-seeded and No. 10-ranked North Carolina State in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Florida State outrebounded the Orange 50-35 including 21 offensive boards to score 24 second-chance points. Makayla Timpson led the Seminoles with 18 rebounds to go with her 10 points.

Dyaisha Fair scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Syracuse (23-7). Georgia Woolley and Alaina Rice each scored 10 points.

