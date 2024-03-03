Maryland hosts Ware and Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -9; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Maryland Terrapins after Kel’el Ware scored 27 points in Indiana’s 74-70 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Terrapins have gone 11-5 at home. Maryland is 8-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Hoosiers are 7-10 in Big Ten play. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 14.8 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.6.

Maryland’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is shooting 40.2% and averaging 20.9 points for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Ware is averaging 15.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

