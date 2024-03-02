Martin scores 19, Southeast Missouri State beats Southern Indiana 70-66

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 19 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Southern Indiana 70-66 on Saturday night. Martin…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 19 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Southern Indiana 70-66 on Saturday night.

Martin was 4-of-8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (9-22, 4-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Aquan Smart scored 11 points while going 3 of 7 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. BJ Ward was 4-of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points. The Redhawks snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Screaming Eagles (8-23, 5-13) were led by Jeremiah Hernandez, who recorded 21 points, four assists and two steals. AJ Smith added 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Southern Indiana. In addition, Kiyron Powell had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

