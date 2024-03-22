Marquette Golden Eagles play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-11, 11-8 CUSA) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (25-9, 16-7 Big East) Indianapolis; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-11, 11-8 CUSA) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (25-9, 16-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette plays Western Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 16-7, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Marquette leads the Big East averaging 38.8 points in the paint. Oso Ighodaro leads the Golden Eagles with 10.4.

The Hilltoppers are 11-8 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 4-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marquette’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 16.8 points. Ighodaro is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Don McHenry is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

