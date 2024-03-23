Marquette Golden Eagles face the Colorado Buffaloes in second round

Colorado Buffaloes (26-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (26-9, 16-7 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado Buffaloes (26-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (26-9, 16-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette and Colorado square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 16-7, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference games. Marquette has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buffaloes’ record in Pac-12 play is 15-8. Colorado averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Marquette averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 50.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

KJ Simpson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

