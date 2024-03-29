Marquette and NC State square off in the Sweet 16

NC State Wolfpack (24-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9, 16-7 Big East) Dallas; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

NC State Wolfpack (24-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9, 16-7 Big East)

Dallas; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette takes on NC State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 16-7, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Marquette ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 7.9.

The Wolfpack are 14-11 in ACC play. NC State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 16.7 points. D.J. Burns is shooting 59.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

