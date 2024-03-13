Marist takes on Niagara in MAAC Tournament

Niagara Purple Eagles (16-15, 12-9 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (17-12, 12-8 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (16-15, 12-9 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (17-12, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Marist and Niagara play in the MAAC Tournament.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC play is 12-8, and their record is 5-4 in non-conference games. Marist is the top team in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 62.2 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Purple Eagles are 12-9 against MAAC opponents. Niagara ranks second in the MAAC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Marist is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara scores 10.7 more points per game (72.9) than Marist allows to opponents (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is averaging 11.5 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

