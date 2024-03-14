Marist takes on Niagara in MAAC Tournament

Niagara Purple Eagles (16-15, 12-9 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (17-12, 12-8 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (16-15, 12-9 MAAC) vs. Marist Red Foxes (17-12, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -1; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays Niagara in the MAAC Tournament.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC games is 12-8, and their record is 5-4 in non-conference play. Marist is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles’ record in MAAC action is 12-9. Niagara is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Marist scores 64.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 72.3 Niagara gives up. Niagara has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Luke Bumbalough averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Quandre Bullock is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

