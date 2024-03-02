Marist plays Iona, looks for 4th straight home win

Iona Gaels (13-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-10, 11-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (13-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-10, 11-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Iona trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Red Foxes are 8-3 on their home court. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.0.

The Gaels are 8-9 in MAAC play. Iona ranks fourth in the MAAC scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Greg Gordon averaging 11.0.

Marist’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iona allows. Iona averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is averaging 11.9 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Wheza Panzo is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 9.8 points. Gordon is shooting 55.9% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.