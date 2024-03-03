Marist plays Iona, looks for 4th straight home win

Iona Gaels (13-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-10, 11-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iona Gaels (13-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-10, 11-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -3.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Red Foxes play Iona.

The Red Foxes are 8-3 on their home court. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC with 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Jadin Collins averaging 10.0.

The Gaels have gone 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Iona is fifth in the MAAC giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

Marist’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iona gives up. Iona has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Marist.

Greg Gordon is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.