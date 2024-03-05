Maine wins 71-65 against UMass-Lowell

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 27 points helped Maine defeat UMass-Lowell 71-65 on Tuesday night. Filipovity also contributed seven…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Peter Filipovity’s 27 points helped Maine defeat UMass-Lowell 71-65 on Tuesday night.

Filipovity also contributed seven rebounds for the Black Bears (15-16, 7-9 America East Conference). Quion Burns scored 11 points while going 4 of 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. Jaden Clayton shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds, seven assists, and five steals.

The River Hawks (20-9, 11-5) were led in scoring by Cam Morris III, who finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Brayden O’Connor added 13 points and seven rebounds for UMass-Lowell. Quinton Mincey finished with 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

