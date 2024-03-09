Maddox’s 18 lead George Mason over Richmond 64-46

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox had 18 points in George Mason’s 64-46 victory over Richmond on Saturday. Maddox went…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox had 18 points in George Mason’s 64-46 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Maddox went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Patriots (20-11, 9-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amari Kelly scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Woody Newton went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Spiders (23-8, 15-3) were led in scoring by Isaiah Bigelow and Neal Quinn, who each finished with 11 points. Dji Bailey had eight points and two steals. The Spiders broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

George Mason took the lead with 5:15 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 29-24 at halftime, with Maddox racking up 11 points. George Mason extended its lead to 60-40 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.