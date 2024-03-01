LSU visits Vanderbilt after Manjon’s 22-point game

LSU Tigers (15-13, 7-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-20, 3-12 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

LSU Tigers (15-13, 7-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-20, 3-12 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the LSU Tigers after Ezra Manjon scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 85-82 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Commodores are 7-9 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 7-8 in SEC play. LSU is sixth in the SEC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Vanderbilt’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 76.5 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.7 Vanderbilt allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jordan Wright averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Will Baker is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

