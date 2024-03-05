LSU visits Arkansas after Battle’s 34-point game

LSU Tigers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

LSU Tigers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the LSU Tigers after Khalif Battle scored 34 points in Arkansas’ 111-102 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 10-6 in home games. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 8-8 against SEC opponents. LSU is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Arkansas’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game LSU allows. LSU averages 76.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 79.1 Arkansas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is averaging 17.1 points for the Razorbacks. Battle is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Jordan Wright averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Will Baker is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.