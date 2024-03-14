LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (17-14, 9-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (17-14, 9-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and Mississippi State meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 9-9, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. LSU ranks sixth in the SEC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Will Baker averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks fifth in the SEC scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Tolu Smith averaging 11.8.

LSU makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Mississippi State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.