LSU plays North Texas in NIT matchup

North Texas Mean Green (18-14, 11-9 AAC) at LSU Tigers (17-15, 9-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and North Texas square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 9-10, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. LSU scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Mean Green are 11-9 against AAC opponents. North Texas is the leader in the AAC allowing only 63.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

LSU averages 76.3 points, 13.2 more per game than the 63.1 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is averaging 19.2 points for the Mean Green. Robert Allen is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

