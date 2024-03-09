Loyola Chicago puts home win streak on the line against La Salle

La Salle Explorers (15-15, 6-11 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-8, 14-3 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (15-15, 6-11 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-8, 14-3 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Ramblers face La Salle.

The Ramblers are 14-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Explorers are 6-11 against A-10 opponents. La Salle ranks third in the A-10 with 14.9 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 4.9.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle scores 6.2 more points per game (73.7) than Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents (67.5).

The Ramblers and Explorers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is averaging 13.1 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Brickus is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.