Loyola Chicago plays No. 21 Dayton, looks for 6th straight home win

Dayton Flyers (22-5, 12-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-8, 12-3 A-10) Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (22-5, 12-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-8, 12-3 A-10)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts No. 21 Dayton trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Ramblers have gone 13-2 at home. Loyola Chicago is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Flyers are 12-3 in A-10 play. Dayton leads the A-10 giving up only 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Loyola Chicago scores 73.8 points, 9.2 more per game than the 64.6 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 6.4 more points per game (74.0) than Loyola Chicago gives up (67.6).

The Ramblers and Flyers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 assists. Des Watson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Koby Brea is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10.6 points. Daron Holmes is shooting 54.7% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

