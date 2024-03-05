Louisville hosts Cattoor and Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 8-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-21, 3-15 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 8-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-21, 3-15 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -8; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits the Louisville Cardinals after Hunter Cattoor scored 26 points in Virginia Tech’s 87-76 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinals have gone 7-9 at home. Louisville is 3-18 against opponents over .500.

The Hokies have gone 8-10 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisville scores 72.2 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 70.6 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Cattoor is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 14.1 points. Sean Pedulla is shooting 37.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

