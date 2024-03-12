Louisiana Tech faces Middle Tennessee in CUSA Tournament

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (22-9, 12-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (22-9, 12-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays Middle Tennessee in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in CUSA games is 12-4, and their record is 10-5 in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech is sixth in the CUSA with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Batcho averaging 10.2.

The Blue Raiders are 7-9 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Louisiana Tech averages 75.0 points, 5.1 more per game than the 69.9 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 65.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 64.4 Louisiana Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elias King averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Jestin Porter is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

