Louisiana secures 77-61 win over Southern Miss

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Joe Charles had 16 points in Louisiana’s 77-61 win against Southern Miss on Friday night.

Charles also had 14 rebounds and four steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (18-13, 10-8 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Thomas added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had six steals. Kentrell Garnett shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Victor Iwuakor led the Golden Eagles (16-15, 9-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Victor Hart added 16 points and seven rebounds for Southern Miss. Andre Curbelo also had eight points and two steals.

